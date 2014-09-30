Apple retrage acreditarea publicatiei germane Bild in urma scandalului #BentGate

De ceva vreme Apple se confrunta cu tot felul de probleme, iar cea mai recenta vine chiar din partea noilor telefoane iPhone 6 lansate de curand.

Sunt sigur ca ati auzit deja e problema rezistentei carcasei modelului iPhone 6 Plus si de scandalul #BentGate, scandal pe care compania Apple incearca din rasputeri sa il minimalizeze si cu toate acestea, angajatii companie prin actiunile lor, nu fac altceva decat sa ii creasca si mai mult amploarea.

Cea mai recenta gafa vine din partea PR-ului Apple din Germania, care in urma publicarii unui test video in care este demonstrata slaba rezistenta a modelului 6 Plus, de catre prestigioasa publicatie Bild (clip urmarit de nu mai putin de 350.000 de ori pe YouTube), PR-ul local a hotarat sa retraga atat acreditarea publicatie la evenimentele Apple, precum si intreruperea imediata a colaborarii pe partea de produse, aici este vorba de produsele Apple oferite pentru teste / review.

Indignata de aceasta decizie copilareasca, gen imi iau jucariile si plec, publicatia Bild, prin vocea editorului sef, Axel Telzerow, a lansat o scrisoare deschisa catre Tim Cook, seful companiei Apple, in care condamna reactia PR-ului german. Mai jos aveti toata scrisoarea, precum si clipul incriminat de Apple.

Dear Mr. Tim Cook!

Just like anyone else who is obsessed with digital technology we have eagerly awaited the new iPhone. We felt relief when the head of our telecom department one day shouted “Here we go!”, presenting an invitation to the great event. And certainly we took a flight, went all the way to California, just to tell our readers every detail about the device that you and your company have worked on so hard for such a long time.

When the iPhone 6 Plus finally hit the market we noticed a few reports on a possible problem. According to them the case seemed to be weak, “bendable”, to drop the evil word. Being popular for our tests with utmost scrutiny, we could not leave the subject without comment. Of course that required further tests since testing new products without any prejudice is our obligation to our readers.

And so we bought an iPhone 6 Plus, just to find out whether it was a singular problem or some kind of hoax. The test was quite simple, so we could easily record it on video. Just to prove that what happens is nothing but the truth.

To be honest: We were shocked about how easy it was to bend the device. And so were around 200.000 viewers who watched the video up until now. We can imagine that you and your colleagues must have been shocked, too. This might have been the reason why we got a call from one of your german colleagues the next morning. He was upset, and it was a rather short conversation. “From now on”, he said, “you won’t get any devices for testing purposes and you will not be invited to Apple events in the future.”

Dear Mr. Cook: Is this really how your company wants to deal with media that provide your customers with profound tests of your products? Do you really think that a withdrawal of Apple’s love and affection could have an intimidating effect on us? Luckily we do not have to rely on devices that Apple provides us with. Luckily, a lot of readers are willing to pay money for our magazine to keep us independent. So we are able to buy devices to do our tests anyway. Even devices of manufacturers that seem to fear COMPUTER BILD’s independent judgement.

Even if we are quite dismayed about Apple’s reaction, we won’t give up our principles: We will continue our incorruptible tests that have the same high reputation in the german media-landscape as Apple has for its products. So far. We congratulate you to your fine new generation of iPhones, even if one of them has a minor weakness with its casing. But we are deeply disappointed about the lack of respect of your company.Best regards,

Axel Telzerow

Editor in Chief COMPUTER BILD-Group