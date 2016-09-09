EOS 5D Mark IV oficial disponibil in Romania. Pretul sau si galerie foto

Body type Mid-size SLR

Body material Magnesium alloy

Sensor

Max resolution 6720 x 4480

Image ratio w:h 1:1, 4:3, 3:2, 16:9

Effective pixels 30 megapixels

Sensor photo detectors 32 megapixels

Sensor size Full frame (36 x 24 mm)

Sensor size notes sRaw suppoorted in all aspect ratio. Size between 5 and 7.5 megapixel.

Sensor type CMOS

Processor Digic 6+

Color space sRGB, AdobeRGB

Color filter array Primary color filter

Image

ISO Auto, 100-32000 (expands to 50-102400)

Boosted ISO (minimum) 50

Boosted ISO (maximum) 102400

White balance presets 6

Custom white balance Yes

Image stabilization No

Uncompressed format RAW

JPEG quality levels Fine, normal

File format • JPEG (Exif v.2.3)• Raw (Canon CRW, 14-bit)

Optics & Focus

Autofocus • Contrast Detect (sensor)• Phase Detect • Multi-area • Center • Selective single-point • Tracking • Single • Continuous • Touch • Face Detection • Live View

Autofocus assist lamp Yes

Manual focus Yes

Number of focus points 61

Lens mount Canon EF

Focal length multiplier 1×

Screen / viewfinder

Articulated LCD Fixed

Screen size 3.2″

Screen dots 1,620,000

Touch screen Yes

Screen type TFT LCD

Live view Yes

Viewfinder type Optical (pentaprism)

Viewfinder coverage 100%

Viewfinder magnification 0.71×

Photography features

Minimum shutter speed 30 sec

Maximum shutter speed 1/8000 sec

Exposure modes • Program• Shutter priority • Aperture priority • Manual • Bulb • Scene Intelligent Auto

Built-in flash No

External flash Yes (via hot shoe or flash sync port)

Flash X sync speed 1/200 sec

Drive modes • Single shooting• Continuous hi/lo • Silent single shooting • Silent continuous • 2/10 sec self-timer / remote control

Continuous drive 7.0 fps

Self-timer Yes (2 or 10 secs, custom)

Metering modes • Multi• Center-weighted • Spot • Partial

Exposure compensation ±5 (at 1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps)

AE Bracketing ±3 (2, 3, 5, 7 frames at 1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps)

WB Bracketing Yes

Videography features

Resolutions 4096 x 2160 (29.97p, 24p, 23.98p), 1920 x 1080 (59.94p, 29.97p, 24p, 23.98p), 1280 x 720 (119.9p)

Format MPEG-4, Motion JPEG

Videography notes 8.8MP stills can be grabbed from 4K video; camera supports ALL-I, IPB and IPB Light compression.

Microphone Mono

Speaker Mono

Storage

Storage types CompactFlash + SD/SDHC/SDXC card (UHS-I enabled)

Connectivity

USB USB 3.0 (5 GBit/sec)

HDMI Yes (mini-HDMI)

Microphone port Yes

Headphone port Yes

Wireless Built-In

Wireless notes 802.11b/g/n + NFC

Remote control Yes (wired, wireless, or smartphone)

Physical

Environmentally sealed Yes

Battery Battery Pack

Battery description LP-E6N lithium-ion battery & charger

Battery Life (CIPA) 900

Weight (inc. batteries) 890 g (1.96 lb / 31.39 oz)

Dimensions 151 x 116 x 76 mm (5.94 x 4.57 x 2.99″)

Other features

Orientation sensor Yes