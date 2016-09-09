Home / Stiri / Camere Foto / EOS 5D Mark IV oficial disponibil in Romania. Pretul sau si galerie foto

By on September 9, 2016

EOS 5D Mark IV oficial disponibil in Romania

EOS 5D Mark IV oficial disponibil in Romania, anunta producatorul Canon.

Canon Romania a lansat in cadrul unui eveniment de presa ce a avut loc pe 8 septembrie la Casa Universitarilor, in Bucuresti, noul aparat DSLR Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Cei drept, celor de la Canon le-a luat aproximativ 4 ani de zile ca sa-l lanseze, dar, iata ca, pana la urma a ajuns si in Romania. Atmosfera acestei lansari a fost intretinuta de formatia romaneasca Robin and the Backstabbers.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV este o adevarat nestamata in ceea ce priveste designul alaturi de pecificatiile sale inovatoare. Noul model este unul dintre cele mai asteptate DSLR-uri din ultimii ani, de catre fotografii profesionisti.

Aparatul are un pret afisat la precomanda pe F64 de 17.698 lei (doar body) si ajunge pana la 22.298 lei impreuna cu EF24-105mm F4 IS L II + accesoriul Bonus grip Canon BG-E20 (kit). 

Specificatii tehnice oficiale Canon EOS 5D Mark IV:

Body type Mid-size SLR
Body material Magnesium alloy
Sensor
Max resolution 6720 x 4480
Image ratio w:h 1:1, 4:3, 3:2, 16:9
Effective pixels 30 megapixels
Sensor photo detectors 32 megapixels
Sensor size Full frame (36 x 24 mm)
Sensor size notes sRaw suppoorted in all aspect ratio. Size between 5 and 7.5 megapixel.
Sensor type CMOS
Processor Digic 6+
Color space sRGB, AdobeRGB
Color filter array Primary color filter
Image
ISO Auto, 100-32000 (expands to 50-102400)
Boosted ISO (minimum) 50
Boosted ISO (maximum) 102400
White balance presets 6
Custom white balance Yes
Image stabilization No
Uncompressed format RAW
JPEG quality levels Fine, normal
File format •   JPEG (Exif v.2.3)•   Raw (Canon CRW, 14-bit)
Optics & Focus
Autofocus •   Contrast Detect (sensor)•   Phase Detect

•   Multi-area

•   Center

•   Selective single-point

•   Tracking

•   Single

•   Continuous

•   Touch

•   Face Detection

•   Live View
Autofocus assist lamp Yes
Manual focus Yes
Number of focus points 61
Lens mount Canon EF
Focal length multiplier
Screen / viewfinder
Articulated LCD Fixed
Screen size 3.2″
Screen dots 1,620,000
Touch screen Yes
Screen type TFT LCD
Live view Yes
Viewfinder type Optical (pentaprism)
Viewfinder coverage 100%
Viewfinder magnification 0.71×
Photography features
Minimum shutter speed 30 sec
Maximum shutter speed 1/8000 sec
Exposure modes •   Program•   Shutter priority

•   Aperture priority

•   Manual

•   Bulb

•   Scene Intelligent Auto
Built-in flash No
External flash Yes (via hot shoe or flash sync port)
Flash X sync speed 1/200 sec
Drive modes •   Single shooting•   Continuous hi/lo

•   Silent single shooting

•   Silent continuous

•   2/10 sec self-timer / remote control
Continuous drive 7.0 fps
Self-timer Yes (2 or 10 secs, custom)
Metering modes •   Multi•   Center-weighted

•   Spot

•   Partial
Exposure compensation ±5 (at 1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps)
AE Bracketing ±3 (2, 3, 5, 7 frames at 1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps)
WB Bracketing Yes
Videography features
Resolutions 4096 x 2160 (29.97p, 24p, 23.98p), 1920 x 1080 (59.94p, 29.97p, 24p, 23.98p), 1280 x 720 (119.9p)
Format MPEG-4, Motion JPEG
Videography notes 8.8MP stills can be grabbed from 4K video; camera supports ALL-I, IPB and IPB Light compression.
Microphone Mono
Speaker Mono
Storage
Storage types CompactFlash + SD/SDHC/SDXC card (UHS-I enabled)
Connectivity
USB USB 3.0 (5 GBit/sec)
HDMI Yes (mini-HDMI)
Microphone port Yes
Headphone port Yes
Wireless Built-In
Wireless notes 802.11b/g/n + NFC
Remote control Yes (wired, wireless, or smartphone)
Physical
Environmentally sealed Yes
Battery Battery Pack
Battery description LP-E6N lithium-ion battery & charger
Battery Life (CIPA) 900
Weight (inc. batteries) 890 g (1.96 lb / 31.39 oz)
Dimensions 151 x 116 x 76 mm (5.94 x 4.57 x 2.99″)
Other features
Orientation sensor Yes
GPS Built-in
