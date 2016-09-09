EOS 5D Mark IV oficial disponibil in Romania. Pretul sau si galerie foto

Canon Romania a lansat in cadrul unui eveniment de presa ce a avut loc pe 8 septembrie la Casa Universitarilor, in Bucuresti, noul aparat DSLR Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Cei drept, celor de la Canon le-a luat aproximativ 4 ani de zile ca sa-l lanseze, dar, iata ca, pana la urma a ajuns si in Romania. Atmosfera acestei lansari a fost intretinuta de formatia romaneasca Robin and the Backstabbers.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV este o adevarat nestamata in ceea ce priveste designul alaturi de pecificatiile sale inovatoare. Noul model este unul dintre cele mai asteptate DSLR-uri din ultimii ani, de catre fotografii profesionisti.
Aparatul are un pret afisat la precomanda pe F64 de 17.698 lei (doar body) si ajunge pana la 22.298 lei impreuna cu EF24-105mm F4 IS L II + accesoriul Bonus grip Canon BG-E20 (kit).
|Body type
|Mid-size SLR
|Body material
|Magnesium alloy
|Sensor
|Max resolution
|6720 x 4480
|Image ratio w:h
|1:1, 4:3, 3:2, 16:9
|Effective pixels
|30 megapixels
|Sensor photo detectors
|32 megapixels
|Sensor size
|Full frame (36 x 24 mm)
|Sensor size notes
|sRaw suppoorted in all aspect ratio. Size between 5 and 7.5 megapixel.
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Processor
|Digic 6+
|Color space
|sRGB, AdobeRGB
|Color filter array
|Primary color filter
|Image
|ISO
|Auto, 100-32000 (expands to 50-102400)
|Boosted ISO (minimum)
|50
|Boosted ISO (maximum)
|102400
|White balance presets
|6
|Custom white balance
|Yes
|Image stabilization
|No
|Uncompressed format
|RAW
|JPEG quality levels
|Fine, normal
|File format
|• JPEG (Exif v.2.3)• Raw (Canon CRW, 14-bit)
|Optics & Focus
|Autofocus
|• Contrast Detect (sensor)• Phase Detect
• Multi-area
• Center
• Selective single-point
• Tracking
• Single
• Continuous
• Touch
• Face Detection
• Live View
|Autofocus assist lamp
|Yes
|Manual focus
|Yes
|Number of focus points
|61
|Lens mount
|Canon EF
|Focal length multiplier
|1×
|Screen / viewfinder
|Articulated LCD
|Fixed
|Screen size
|3.2″
|Screen dots
|1,620,000
|Touch screen
|Yes
|Screen type
|TFT LCD
|Live view
|Yes
|Viewfinder type
|Optical (pentaprism)
|Viewfinder coverage
|100%
|Viewfinder magnification
|0.71×
|Photography features
|Minimum shutter speed
|30 sec
|Maximum shutter speed
|1/8000 sec
|Exposure modes
|• Program• Shutter priority
• Aperture priority
• Manual
• Bulb
• Scene Intelligent Auto
|Built-in flash
|No
|External flash
|Yes (via hot shoe or flash sync port)
|Flash X sync speed
|1/200 sec
|Drive modes
|• Single shooting• Continuous hi/lo
• Silent single shooting
• Silent continuous
• 2/10 sec self-timer / remote control
|Continuous drive
|7.0 fps
|Self-timer
|Yes (2 or 10 secs, custom)
|Metering modes
|• Multi• Center-weighted
• Spot
• Partial
|Exposure compensation
|±5 (at 1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps)
|AE Bracketing
|±3 (2, 3, 5, 7 frames at 1/3 EV, 1/2 EV steps)
|WB Bracketing
|Yes
|Videography features
|Resolutions
|4096 x 2160 (29.97p, 24p, 23.98p), 1920 x 1080 (59.94p, 29.97p, 24p, 23.98p), 1280 x 720 (119.9p)
|Format
|MPEG-4, Motion JPEG
|Videography notes
|8.8MP stills can be grabbed from 4K video; camera supports ALL-I, IPB and IPB Light compression.
|Microphone
|Mono
|Speaker
|Mono
|Storage
|Storage types
|CompactFlash + SD/SDHC/SDXC card (UHS-I enabled)
|Connectivity
|USB
|USB 3.0 (5 GBit/sec)
|HDMI
|Yes (mini-HDMI)
|Microphone port
|Yes
|Headphone port
|Yes
|Wireless
|Built-In
|Wireless notes
|802.11b/g/n + NFC
|Remote control
|Yes (wired, wireless, or smartphone)
|Physical
|Environmentally sealed
|Yes
|Battery
|Battery Pack
|Battery description
|LP-E6N lithium-ion battery & charger
|Battery Life (CIPA)
|900
|Weight (inc. batteries)
|890 g (1.96 lb / 31.39 oz)
|Dimensions
|151 x 116 x 76 mm (5.94 x 4.57 x 2.99″)
|Other features
|Orientation sensor
|Yes
|GPS
|Built-in
Andruseac Dănuț
February 7, 2017 at 11:13 pm
un dslr bun la preț bun