iOS 10.2.1 rezolvă problemele cu oprirea subită a terminalelor iPhone 6 și iPhone 6s

iOS 10.2.1 a fost lansat la începutul acestui an, fiind dedicat terminalelor iPhone 6 și iPhone 6s. Mulți utilizatori au raporat probleme cu oprirea subită a terminalelor după ce au făcut update la ultima versiune. Compania Apple este conștientă de această situație, lucrând deja la remedierea problemelor de software, dar, cel mai important, confirmă aceste probleme.
Conform celor spuse de Apple, s-au făcut modificări astfel încât terminalele să nu mai aiba această problemă, însă toate puse cap la cap, ne arată, că mai mult de 80% din aceste probleme au fost rezolvate pentru iPhone 6 și 6s.
With iOS 10.2.1, Apple made improvements to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns that a small number of users were experiencing with their iPhone. iOS 10.2.1 already has over 50% of active iOS devices upgraded and the diagnostic data we’ve received from upgraders shows that for this small percentage of users experiencing the issue, we’re seeing a more than 80% reduction in iPhone 6s and over 70% reduction on iPhone 6 of devices unexpectedly shutting down.
We also added the ability for the phone to restart without needing to connect to power, if a user still encounters an unexpected shutdown. It is important to note that these unexpected shutdowns are not a safety issue, but we understand it can be an inconvenience and wanted to fix the issue as quickly as possible. If a customer has any issues with their device they can contact AppleCare.
Problemele apăreau chiar după ce telefonul era scos de la încărcat. Din păcate, datorită unor erori de software bateria nu putea să ofere suficient curent pentru componente, ducând astfel la oprirea lor aleatorie. Momentan mai sunt utilizatori care întâmpină această problemă.
Cel mai probabil, în martie, Apple, va lansa iOS 10.3, care momentan este disponbilă doar în versiune beta.
Catalina Paun
February 24, 2017 at 10:45 pm
https://www.facebook.com/catalina.paun.980/posts/478482472498128?pnref=story
Mie tot telefoanele cu android imi plac.
Ionel Rohneanu
February 24, 2017 at 10:49 pm
Și mie @Cătălina tot cele cu iOS îmi par mai sigure și mai rapide :)